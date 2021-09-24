Global Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global durable goods wholesalers market is expected to grow from $24756.96 billion in 2020 to $28079.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36977.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The durable goods wholesalers market consists of sales of capital or durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in selling capital or durable goods to other businesses on wholesale basis. Wholesalers generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on their own account. Durable goods are new or used items generally with a normal life expectancy of three years or more. Durable goods wholesale trade establishments are engaged in wholesaling products, such as motor vehicles, furniture, construction materials, machinery and equipment (including household-type appliances), metals and minerals (except petroleum), sporting goods, toys and hobby goods, recyclable materials, and parts. The durable goods wholesalers market is segmented into motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies wholesalers; furniture and home furnishing wholesalers; lumber and other construction materials wholesalers; professional and commercial equipment and supplies wholesalers; metal and mineral (except petroleum) wholesalers; household appliances and electrical and electronic goods wholesalers; hardware, and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies wholesalers; machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers; and miscellaneous durable goods wholesalers.

The durable goods wholesalers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the durable goods wholesalers market are Avnet; McKesson; SYSCO; Brenntag; Medipal.

The global durable goods wholesalers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Wholesalers, Furniture And Home Furnishing Wholesalers, Lumber And Other Construction Materials Wholesalers, Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Wholesalers, Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Wholesalers, Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Wholesalers, Miscellaneous Durable Goods Wholesalers

2) By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers

The durable goods wholesalers market report describes and explains the global durable goods wholesalers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The durable goods wholesalers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global durable goods wholesalers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global durable goods wholesalers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

