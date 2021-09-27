Global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to decline from $29083.9 billion in 2019 to $28963.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $33900.3 billion in 2023.

The durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of capital or durable goods to other businesses by durable goods merchant wholesalers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on and generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on their own account. Durable goods are new or used items generally with a normal life expectancy of three years or more. They include items such as motor vehicles, furniture, construction materials, machinery and equipment (including household-type appliances), metals and minerals (except petroleum), sporting goods, toys and hobby goods, recyclable materials, and parts.

The durable goods merchant wholesalers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the durable goods merchant wholesalers market are Avnet, McKesson, SYSCO, Brenntag, Medipal

The Global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers, Furniture And Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers, Lumber And Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers, Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers, Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers, Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers, Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers, Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers, Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

2) By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers

The durable goods merchant wholesalers market report describes and explains the global durable goods merchant wholesalers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The durable goods merchant wholesalers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global durable goods merchant wholesalers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global durable goods merchant wholesalers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

