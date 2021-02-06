Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Research Report 2021
Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2021
Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Lean Duplex
- Standard Duplex
- Super Duplex
- Hyper Duplex
Segment by Application
- Offshore Oil and Gas
- Chemical Process Industry
- Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
- Desalination / Water Treatment
- Pulp & Paper
- Air Pollution Control
- Architectural, Building & Construction
- Others
By Company
- Outokumpu
- Sandvik
- Butting
- ArcelorMittal
- ThyssenKrupp
- NSSMC
- POSCO
- Tata Steel
- JFE
- Sosta
- PSP
- Tenaris
- Tubacex
- Metline Industries
- Baosteel
- TISCO
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
