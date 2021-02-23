Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Research Overview, Future Growth, Industry Trends, Share and Top Players-DMS Imaging, Demetech AB, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hologic Inc., MB Tech, Osteometer Meditech Inc

The Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment market report is very helpful to the clients in accomplishing unparalleled competitive advantage in their respective domains. It also gives global perspective on the development of the market. Working in a fast-paced business and technological environment can prove to be quite tricky and may involve a high degree of risk. Choosing an outstanding market research report is always better to mitigate the risk. A team of skilled analysts focuses on understanding the requirements of clients so as to provide insights best suited to their unique needs. Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment report helps to recognize highest-value opportunities, address most critical challenges, and transform businesses.

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 400.41 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.87% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in global dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market are AMPall Co., LTD, DMS Imaging, Demetech AB, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hologic Inc., MB Tech, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Swissray, The Acn Srl, Central DEXA, Medilink International, Medonica Co. LTD, l’acn – l’accessorio nucleare s.r.l., HSL Hospital Services Limited, Demetech, MB Tech mong others

Segmentation:Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented of the basis of product type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented into central dual emission x-ray absorptiometry, peripheral dual emission x-ray absorptiometry.

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market has also been segmented based on the basis of application into body composition analysis, fracture diagnosis, bone densitometry, fracture risk assessment.

On the basis of end user, the dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, mobile health centres.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, the collaboration between GE Healthcare and FitTrace will offer body analysis software for sports and fitness markets, this collaboration will help in integrating the reliability and versatility of GE Healthcare’s company in DXA technology by cloud-based reporting, by sharing advanced analytics capabilities from FitTrace.

In August 2006, DXA is used to Detect Heart Disease Hologic company uses the device, this device can be used to detect heart disease, stroke and other forms of cardiovascular disease, it can also detect bone mineral density and vertebral fractures

Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Drivers & Restraints:

The quick and accurate result of DEXA scan to measure bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and spine has been directly impacting the growth of dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market.

Chronical disorders, the rapidly growing occurrence of hip and vertebral fractures, fast and precise diagnosis, technological developments and increasing geriatric population are the key factors that drive the development of the industry.

On the other side, unfavourable refunds of DEXA scans and costly existence of those instruments impede the growth of the market.

