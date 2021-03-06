Global Dry Shampoo Market size in terms of volume and value 2019-2024

The global dry shampoo market is observing accelerating growth due to changing consumer demand for organic and natural hair care products. The natural variants in the dry shampoo help the consumers to reduce the risk of damages caused by excessive chemicals and further help in improving the hair texture with the help of long-lasting scalp nourishing ingredients. Due to such benefits, the demand for natural and organic variants of dry shampoo is rising rapidly globally.

The consumers using chemical based products are facing several issues such as hair fall and scalp related diseases and thus the consumers are becoming more aware and preferring natural or herbal hair care solutions. The introduction of a large number of natural and organic variants of dry shampoo is gaining popularity among the huge population. The shampoo also helps the users to reduce the risk related to chemical damages and helps in improving hair health. The business organizations are seeking good growth opportunities in the dry shampoo market and are continuously allocating their investments towards the research and development of such shampoo that helps in further providing value to their customers.

Download free request sample: https://www.vynzresearch.com/consumer-goods/dry-shampoo-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

On the basis of product, the dry shampoo market is categorized into paraben free, all natural, gluten free, others. Of all product categories, paraben free is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Insight by Form

Based on the form, the dry shampoo market is segmented into spray and powder. Among the forms, spray dry shampoo holds the larger market share during the forecast period, and it is also expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. The spray dry shampoo is being rapidly adopted by the consumers as an alternative to refresh themselves and use the product as a cleansing option that provides an instant styling to the consumers hair. The use of this product provides enhanced time savings to the customer such as reduced washing time of hair, perfuming their hair and also the styling of hair.

Insight by Function

Based on function, the dry shampoo market is segmented into anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss protection, others.

Insight by Demographic

Based on demographic, the dry shampoo market is segmented into men, women, and kids.

Insight by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the dry shampoo market is segmented into modern trade, convenience store, specialty store, drug store, online, others.

Get Discount: https://www.vynzresearch.com/consumer-goods/dry-shampoo-market/customize-report

Geography Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest market for dry shampoo. A large number of women population in the country is working, as a result, the regular shampoo is facing declining demand as it is perceived to absorb plenty of time of the users. The dry shampoos are considered to be very convenient for use and are less time consuming as compared to the traditional concept of shampoos. The demand for dry shampoo is accelerating due to the rapid shift of the consumers towards the regular style of hair scrubbing and more casual alternatives to make their hairstyles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in this market. The demand for dry shampoo in Asia-Pacific is increasing rapidly due to growth in hair care and cosmetics industry in the region, increasing development of anti-hair fall dry shampoos and anti-dandruff shampoos. Additionally, rapid changes in fashion trends are encouraging the consumers of this region to adopt dry shampoo at an enhanced scale.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global dry shampoo market are The Unilever Group, The Procter and Gamble, Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Revlon Inc., L’Oreal SA, and Coty Inc.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com