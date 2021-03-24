Global Dry Shampoo Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

The global dry shampoo market is observing accelerating growth due to changing consumer demand for organic and natural hair care products. The natural variants in the dry shampoo help the consumers to reduce the risk of damages caused by excessive chemicals and further help in improving the hair texture with the help of long-lasting scalp nourishing ingredients. Due to such benefits, the demand for natural and organic variants of dry shampoo is rising rapidly globally.

The consumers using chemical-based products are facing several issues such as hair fall and scalp-related diseases and thus the consumers are becoming more aware and preferring natural or herbal hair care solutions. The introduction of a large number of natural and organic variants of dry shampoo is gaining popularity among the huge population. The shampoo also helps the users to reduce the risk related to chemical damages and helps in improving hair health. The business organizations are seeking good growth opportunities in the dry shampoo market and are continuously allocating their investments towards the research and development of such shampoo that helps in further providing value to their customers.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

The flourishing fashion industry is the key driver observed in the growth of global dry shampoo market. The fashion industry influences the consumers to follow the latest trend and fashion developed by them. The fashion industry is increasingly emphasizing the consumers to increase hair volume and focus on getting an improved rich hair texture. The formula that dry shampoo contains has gained huge momentum amongst the fashion industry especially among the models and hair stylists. The enhanced used of chemical developed products damage the hair making the ends rough and tangled. According to a recent study, it has been observed that the use of chemically developed products leads to baldness among the consumers that is the most thoughtful matter of concern. The fashion industry experts and the bloggers are constantly suggesting the consumers to avoid use of excessive shampoo in the day to day scenario and are continuously shifting their focus towards the dry shampoo that is perceived to be less damaging and cause less adverse effects to the hair texture of any person.

There are several variants of dry shampoo available in the market such as texture sprays, tinted dry shampoo, glitter dry shampoo and powder form that is provided enhanced opportunities for the dry shampoo market to grow at global level. Moreover, the enhancement of e-commerce websites and the increasing efforts implemented by the dry shampoo manufacturers on devising its marketing strategies is another factor aiding towards the growth of dry shampoo market globally.

Geography Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest market for dry shampoo. A large number of women population in the country is working, as a result, the regular shampoo is facing declining demand as it is perceived to absorb plenty of time of the users. The dry shampoos are considered to be very convenient for use and are less time consuming as compared to the traditional concept of shampoos. The demand for dry shampoo is accelerating due to the rapid shift of the consumers towards the regular style of hair scrubbing and more casual alternatives to make their hairstyles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in this market. The demand for dry shampoo in Asia-Pacific is increasing rapidly due to growth in hair care and cosmetics industry in the region, increasing development of anti-hair fall dry shampoos and anti-dandruff shampoos. Additionally, rapid changes in fashion trends are encouraging the consumers of this region to adopt dry shampoo at an enhanced scale.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global dry shampoo market are The Unilever Group, The Procter and Gamble, Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Revlon Inc., L’Oreal SA, and Coty Inc.

