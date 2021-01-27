Global Dry Pasta Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2027

Dry pasta are defined as pasta manuafctured in factories pasta as it is produced in bulk quantities with the help of proper machinery set-up with efficient processing capabilities. Such type of pasta are categorized in convenience food items which have a longer shelf life. The shift in consumer eating patterns is expected to promote the demand for Dry Pasta in global market.

The List of Companies

1. Agnesi

2. Barilla

3. Betty Crocker

4. Buitoni

5. De Cecco

6. Kraft Foods

7. Lipton

8. Nestle S.A.

9. Ronzoni

10. Trader Joe’s

MARKET DYNAMICS

The dry pasta market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consciousness towards health and taste. Moreover, rise in disposable income along with expanding application bases and new product launches provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Dry Pasta market. However, challenges related to processing and high cost of installation of machinery set-up may restrain the overall growth of the Dry Pasta market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Dry Pasta Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Dry Pasta market with detailed market segmentation by type and application and geography. The global Dry Pasta market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Dry Pasta market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dry pasta market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the dry pasta market is segmented into instant pasta and no-instant pasta. Based on application, the global dry pasta market is divided residential, restaurant and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Dry Pasta market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Dry Pasta market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

