Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market in depth Research about Trends & Competitive Analysis(with (COVID – 19 Analysis) by 2020-2027

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Dry eye syndrome is a condition which has an increasing prevalence along with the increasing ages. It is around 50.0% more common in the women as compared to men. Dry eye if left untreated can lead to ulcers, pain, scars on the cornea or some loss of the vision. However, the permanent loss of vision due to dry eye is uncommon.