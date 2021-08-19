Global Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is expected to grow from $14.76 billion in 2020 to $14.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to defering treatments that led to fall in the demand for drugs. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is expected to reach $16.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition which describes changes a woman goes through when her menstruating cycle stops). The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones and others.

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Eli Lilly and Company.

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is segmented –

1) By Therapy Type: Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3) By Application: Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause, Others

4) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parental, Others

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market report describes and explains the global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

