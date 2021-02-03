Global Drug Screening Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancement 2026||Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Alere (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Global Drug Screening Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 19.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 7.21 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of people.

Drug Screening market report provides the best research offerings and the required critical information when it is about looking for new product trends or competitive analysis of an existing or emerging market. With this business report companies can hone their competitive edge again and again. The report comprises of expert insights on global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends. Users can gain unlimited, company-wide access to a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific market research from this industry analysis report. The global Drug Screening marketing document examines industries at a much higher level than a market study.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the drug screening market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Alere (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.),Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd(Switzerland), BioMerieux SA (France), Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc. (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S), Biomedical Diagnostics (Belgium), CannAmm (Cannada), MPD, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Synergy Health plc.(U.K), Agilent Technologies (U.S), Shimadzu Medical Pvt. Ltd. (Japan) and few among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing government funding and initiatives for drug testing.

Rising awareness on drug screening policy

Growing alcohol and drug abuse in developing countries.

Market Restraints

In some countries drug testing is considered as a violation of privacy rights.

Accuracy issues with the breathalyzers.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 6 th July, 2017, Endo Pharmaceuticals agreed to remove Opana ER (oxymorphone), its abuse-deterrent extended-release formulation of from the US market a month later the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked the company to stop selling the pain medication.

On 19th July 2017, Alere Inc., a global leader in rapid diagnostics, announced the availability of Alere iCup , its point-of-care Rx Drug Screen, a rapid urine test that detects five of the most commonly misused and abused prescription drugs which are benzodiazepines, buprenorphine, methadone, opiates and oxycodone. This innovative approach will help the company to generate more revenue.

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Drug Screening market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Drug Screening Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Drug Screening Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Drug Screening market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Segmentation: Global Drug Screening Market

By Product and services

Equipment Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers Fuel Cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Devices

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Urine Testing Cups Dip Cards Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Cups Calibrators and Controls Others

Laboratory Services

By Sample Type

Urine

Breath

Saliva, Hair

Blood

Skin

Sweat

By End- users

Workplace and Schools

Drug Testing Laboratories

Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Personal Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

