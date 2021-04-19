Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​ Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2026||Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube

Global drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in global drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market are Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube, Covance Inc., Accenture, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Ergomed, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, Oracle, Syneos Health among others.

Potential held by the report

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market analysis and forecast 2021-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Segmentation: Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into software and services In June 2019, Syneos Health launched FSP 360 solutions. The solution is designed to non-traditional and traditional FSP capabilities and to resolve issue related to driving speed, realities, quality and efficiencies across an entire asset portfolio. The solution will help the company to increase market share in market as the product is the combination of monitoring, safety/pharmacovigilance, project management and data services, eTMF, investigator payments, feasibility, site contracts and study start up.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, KPOs/BPOs, contract research organizations (CROS) and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales

Drivers: Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

Increase in R & D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Increase in the number of adverse drug reactions (ADRS)

Restraint:

High cost of drug safety solutions & pharmacovigilance

Opportunities:

Automation in drug safety solutions & pharmacovigilance

Research collaborate ions and partnerships

Strategic initiatives by market players

Challenge:

The misreporting and miscoding of adverse events

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Research Methodology: Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers, Distributors, and Industrialists

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

