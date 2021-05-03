Global Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Analysis, Growth and Demand Forecast 2025 Industry Insights by Product (Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, Breath Analyzers, Rapid Test Kits, Assay Kits & Reagents), by Sample Type (Urine, Saliva, Hair, Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, On-the-spot Testing, Forensic Laboratories, Others)

The global drug of abuse (DOA) testing market was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2024. The driving factor for the growth of the market includes the advancement in technology for the development and production of DOA products with high specificity and sensitivity against complex new designer drugs.

Among different products, the rapid test kits held the largest share of 26.8% in the DOA testing market in 2017, globally. This is primarily due to the easy availability of reliable on the spot testing of drugs through rapid test kits. Other products categories include immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, breath analyzers, and assay kits & reagents.

Based on the sample type, the DOA testing market is segmented into urine, saliva, hair, and others. The most common form of the sample used for the drug of abuse testing is urine, due to the presence of parent drug or metabolites that can help detect the presence of many illicit drugs.

The hospitals are the largest end user to the DOA testing market, due to the availability of products and clinicians in hospitals that conduct research as well as new drug testing on a large scale. Some of the other end users of drug of abuse testing solutions include diagnostic laboratories, on-the-spot testing, forensic laboratories, and others.

Asia-Pacific DOA testing industry is expected to witness significant growth at a high CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by rising production, as well as the consumption of illicit drugs. In addition, the rise in organizational compliance for testing of drug of abuse at the workplace will also drive the growth of the regional market.

The increase in trade of these drugs has also led to the fast growth of the region. According to the UNODC World Drug Report of 2016, the total value of illicit opiates trafficked on the Balkan route to Europe is estimated to amount to an average of USD 28 billion per annum. The report also states that on a global level, South-West Asia is marked by high levels of opiate use, with 2-2.5 million people in Afghanistan alone are estimated to use drugs.

The key players of the DOA testing industry are Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., Hologic Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, bioMérieux S.A., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Waters Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Sonic Healthcare Ltd.