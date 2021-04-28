Global Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
The DOA test is a clinical detection by sample test of one or more drugs in the human system.
The DOA test is a clinical detection by sample test of one or more drugs in the
human system. This is required to provide health care or to track the illicit
consumption of drugs. In 2017, the global demand for DOA testing reached USD
4,938.6 million. Products such as immunoassay analyzers, chromatography
instruments, breathe analyzers, rapid test kits and assay kits and reagents need DOA
testing. The rapid test kits lead to the rise in the demand for DOA testing and are
expected to be the largest in 2017.
The rapid test kits are the biggest contributor to the industry among the several
items being used in DOA testing. The simple availability and access to the on-site
drug tests is responsible for this demanding group. In contrast to the other type, the
rapid test kits as their name often display production within a short span. However,
during the forecast period, breath analyzers are estimated to increase quickly with a
CAGR of 9.7%.
Human samples such as urine, saliva, hair, etc. are used in the DOA tests. Urine is
used mainly for the testing of pharmaceutical products because it contains parent
medicines or metabolites that have been screened for major illicit drugs. The urine
samples lead the worldwide size-based DOA testing industry. Some samples of
blood, tissue, and sweat are other types.
The major shareholder in DOA tests is hospitals based on end-users and the largest
size of the market is estimated during the forecast period also to be retained. A
large number of research and drug tests conducted by the category is increasing.
Due to the availability of large-scale products as compared with other end-users of
DOA testing, hospitals hold many different tests. The number of doctors in hospitals
is also greater and is considerably higher than others. In addition, on-the-spot
research, diagnosis laboratories, forensic laboratories, and other such as academic
institutes.
The increase in the production, consumption, and trade of new and illicit drug
products will drive the growth of the industry by high demand for DOA testing. The
annual prevalence of all illicit drug use is 5.3%, as stated in UNODC’s World Drug
Report 2017, with 255 million users in 2015. This will require the use of DOA tests
and thus drive market growth. Governments’ efforts to increase awareness of DOA
and enhance compliance with DOA tests will contribute to the growth in the overall
market. The high demand for products with increased sensitivity to designer drugs
will also add to the industry’s growth.
North America is the largest share of the global DOA testing market, geographically.
This is due to the adaptation of technologically advanced DOA testing products,
increased demand for illegal drugs in the region, large-scale drug trafficking, and
increasing public awareness of the DOA initiative. In addition, it is anticipated that
the DOA testing industry will see the most rapid growth in the Asia Pacific.
Danaher Company, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. are the main
players in the global DOA testing industry. KGaA, biomérieux S.A., Waters
Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory
Corporation Of America Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.,
Express Diagnostics Int., Ltd. Randox Laboratories Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation,
and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
In the global DOA testing industry, the leading players in the acquisitions gain
expertise and a greater market share. For instance the strategic purchase of
drugs, Inc., and DSI Medical Services in January 2018 was announced by ACM
Global Laboratories, an affiliate of Rochester Regional Health. The acquisition was
made to establish a laboratory service portfolio and drug testing capabilities.
Update :
After a study conducted by the BBC in April, the extent of codeine abuse has been
seen in Nigeria. Codeine, however, is not the only opioid flag across West Africa.
Tramadol, another painkiller, promotes widespread misuse and dependency on
opiates.
Shares in the US and Asia were increased in the hope of the treatment of symptoms
of Covid-19 by an experimental medicine. The early findings of a clinical trial on antivirus
remediation were “quite good news” a leading American infectious disease
expert said. Investors wager on medications that could assist countries to come out
of locks to curb the epidemic. The drug’s creation Gilead Sciences has seen its stock
increase in New York trading in over 5.5 percent.
