Global Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

The DOA test is a clinical detection by sample test of one or more drugs in the

human system. This is required to provide health care or to track the illicit

consumption of drugs. In 2017, the global demand for DOA testing reached USD

4,938.6 million. Products such as immunoassay analyzers, chromatography

instruments, breathe analyzers, rapid test kits and assay kits and reagents need DOA

testing. The rapid test kits lead to the rise in the demand for DOA testing and are

expected to be the largest in 2017.

The rapid test kits are the biggest contributor to the industry among the several

items being used in DOA testing. The simple availability and access to the on-site

drug tests is responsible for this demanding group. In contrast to the other type, the

rapid test kits as their name often display production within a short span. However,

during the forecast period, breath analyzers are estimated to increase quickly with a

CAGR of 9.7%.

Human samples such as urine, saliva, hair, etc. are used in the DOA tests. Urine is

used mainly for the testing of pharmaceutical products because it contains parent

medicines or metabolites that have been screened for major illicit drugs. The urine

samples lead the worldwide size-based DOA testing industry. Some samples of

blood, tissue, and sweat are other types.

The major shareholder in DOA tests is hospitals based on end-users and the largest

size of the market is estimated during the forecast period also to be retained. A

large number of research and drug tests conducted by the category is increasing.

Due to the availability of large-scale products as compared with other end-users of

DOA testing, hospitals hold many different tests. The number of doctors in hospitals

is also greater and is considerably higher than others. In addition, on-the-spot

research, diagnosis laboratories, forensic laboratories, and other such as academic

institutes.

The increase in the production, consumption, and trade of new and illicit drug

products will drive the growth of the industry by high demand for DOA testing. The

annual prevalence of all illicit drug use is 5.3%, as stated in UNODC’s World Drug

Report 2017, with 255 million users in 2015. This will require the use of DOA tests

and thus drive market growth. Governments’ efforts to increase awareness of DOA

and enhance compliance with DOA tests will contribute to the growth in the overall

market. The high demand for products with increased sensitivity to designer drugs

will also add to the industry’s growth.

North America is the largest share of the global DOA testing market, geographically.

This is due to the adaptation of technologically advanced DOA testing products,

increased demand for illegal drugs in the region, large-scale drug trafficking, and

increasing public awareness of the DOA initiative. In addition, it is anticipated that

the DOA testing industry will see the most rapid growth in the Asia Pacific.

Danaher Company, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. are the main

players in the global DOA testing industry. KGaA, biomérieux S.A., Waters

Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory

Corporation Of America Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.,

Express Diagnostics Int., Ltd. Randox Laboratories Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation,

and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

In the global DOA testing industry, the leading players in the acquisitions gain

expertise and a greater market share. For instance the strategic purchase of

drugs, Inc., and DSI Medical Services in January 2018 was announced by ACM

Global Laboratories, an affiliate of Rochester Regional Health. The acquisition was

made to establish a laboratory service portfolio and drug testing capabilities.

Update :

After a study conducted by the BBC in April, the extent of codeine abuse has been

seen in Nigeria. Codeine, however, is not the only opioid flag across West Africa.

Tramadol, another painkiller, promotes widespread misuse and dependency on

opiates.

Shares in the US and Asia were increased in the hope of the treatment of symptoms

of Covid-19 by an experimental medicine. The early findings of a clinical trial on antivirus

remediation were “quite good news” a leading American infectious disease

expert said. Investors wager on medications that could assist countries to come out

of locks to curb the epidemic. The drug’s creation Gilead Sciences has seen its stock

increase in New York trading in over 5.5 percent.

