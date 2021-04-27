Global Drug Discovery Services Market Is Booming Worldwide To Generate Massive Revenue ||Eurofins Scientific, PPD Inc., Syngene, Wuxi Apptec, Frontage Labs, Galapagos NV, Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Drug discovery services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 28.78 billion by 2027 and will grow at a CAGR of 13.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the drug discovery services market report are General Electric Company, Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Eurofins Scientific, PPD Inc., Syngene, Wuxi Apptec, Frontage Labs, Galapagos NV, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Domainex, WIL Research Laboratories LLC, Shanghai Medicilon, Inc., Covance, Jubilant Biosys, Evotec, Chempartner Co., Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Merck & Co. Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among other domestic and global players.

Drug Discovery Services Market Scope and Market Size

Drug discovery services market is segmented on the basis of type, process, drug type and therapeutic area. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into medicinal chemistry services, biology services and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics.

The process segment of the drug discovery services market is segmented into target validation, target selection, hit-to-lead identification, candidate validation and lead optimization.

Based on drug type, the drug discovery services market is divided into biologics and small molecules.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is segmented into neurology, diabetes, oncology, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others.

