Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market To See Stunning Growth Worldwide || Leading Players –IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes

Drug Discovery Informatics market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about pharmaceutical industry. The report provides with the complete knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning strategies with which business can outshine the competitors. A reliable Drug Discovery Informatics report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take business towards the growth and success.
Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.
- In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.
- Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market
Market Restraints:
- High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market
- Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.
Segmentation: `Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market
By Function
(Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions),
Solutions
(Software, Services),
End- User
(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users),
Product
(Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics),
Mode
(In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Major Insights of the Report
- To describe and forecast the Drug Discovery Informatics market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Drug Discovery Informatics market
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
In-depth analysis of the market
- Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
- Market share and size of all the foremost industry players.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Drug Discovery Informatics market
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Drug Discovery Informatics across Global.
