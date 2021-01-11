Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation, Parameters, Prospects 2021 And Forecast Research Report To 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The report forecasts the innovative applications of Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market on the basis of these estimations. This market research analysis report starts with a basic introduction of the 2019 market segmentation, future scenario, industry growth rate, and industrial opportunities to 2028. Company profile comprises parameters such as company synopsis, commercial synopsis, work strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and present developments. The report gives out an outlook of the business chain structure and explains the industry environment, then analyzes the market size and forecast by product, region and market application.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Drug discovery informatics is a method which generates large amount of data and information on drug and diseases which is used for research and development. It is usually used to speed up the screening drug molecules. Drug discovery informatics creates correct real- time data and increase the speed of the drug innovation process. Rising chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes etc. is the major factor fuelling the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global drug discovery informatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug discovery informatics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.

Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.

Segmentation: Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

By Function Sequencing & Target Data Analysis Docking Molecular Modelling Libraries & Database Preparation Other Functions

By Solutions Software Services

By End- User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROS) Other End Users

By Product Discovery Informatics Development Informatics

By Mode In-House Informatics Outsourced Informatics



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

