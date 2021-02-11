Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Regional Demand, Top vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth Forecast 2026

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Few Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Drug Discovery Informatics Market Are

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.,

IBM Corporation,

Infosys Limited,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Schrödinger, LLC,

Dassault Systèmes,

Charles River, Selvita,

Certara, L.P.,

GVK Biosciences Private Limited,

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc,

OpenEye Scientific Software,

IO Informatics, Inc.,

Albany Molecular Research Inc.,

Insilico Medicine,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.

Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.

Segmentation: Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Function

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

Docking

Molecular Modelling

Libraries & Database Preparation

Other Functions

Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Solutions

Software

Services

Drug Discovery Informatics Market By End- User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Other End Users

Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Product

Discovery Informatics

Development Informatics

Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Mode

In-House Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

