Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Growth Strategies 2020-2026||IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.