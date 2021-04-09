Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Booming At A CAGR Of 11.77% By 2028 Top Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes,  Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Drug Discovery Informatics market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Drug Discovery Informatics Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Drug discovery informatics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5.42 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 11.77% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

North America region leads the drug discovery informatics market owing to the high incidence rates of different infectious diseases and oncology diseases as well as high growth of next generation sequencing and chemical laboratories within the region

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Scope and Market Size

Drug discovery informatics market is segmented on the basis of function, solutions, workflow, mode and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on function, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, molecular modeling, library and database preparation and others. Others have further been segmented into screening and ADMET characterization.

On the basis of solutions, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of workflow, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into drug discovery and drug development. Drug discovery has further been segmented into identification and validation informatics assay development informatics and lead generation information processing. Drug development has further been segmented into lead optimization, FHD preparation, phase IA and phase IB/2.

Based on mode, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into in-house informatics and outsourced informatics.

The end user segment of drug discovery informatics market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROS) and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.

Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

