Global Drug Device Combination Products Market worth US$ 256.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 7.8 %

The report “Global Drug Device Combination Products Market, By Product (Infusion Pumps (Volumetric, Disposables, Syringes, Ambulatory, Implantable, and Insulin), Orthopedic Combination Products (Bone Graft Implants and Antibiotic Bone Cement), Photodynamic Therapy Devices, Transdermal Patches, Drug Eluting Stents (Coronary Stents and Peripheral Vascular Stents), Wound Care Products, Inhalers (Dry Powder, Nebulizers, and Metered Dose), Antimicrobial Catheters (Urological, Cardiovascular, and Others), and Others. By Wound Type (Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Respiratory Problem, Cancer Treatment, Antimicrobial Application, and Other Applications (Neurological, Skin Treatments, Etc.)), By End-User (Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), and Home Care Setting), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global drug device combination products market is projected to grow from US$ 130.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 256.3 billion by 2029. Physician and patients gives preference for minimally invasive procedures and consistent-dosing treatment alternatives drives the global drug device combination products market. Further, rising incidences of chronic diseases such as hyper tension, obesity, cancer, and diabetes is expected to boost the global drug device combination products market.

Key Highlights:

On 12 April 2019, Cipla Limited launched “Niveoli” inhaler, is a new product combination formulations and drug-device combinations in the respiratory therapy.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global drug device combination products market accounted for US$ 130.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region.

By product, the transdermal patch segment is accounted for major share in the global drug device combination products market. This can be attributed to rising demand for self-administration of drugs in cases of diseases requiring long-term treatment.

By wound type, the global drug device combination products market is segmented into cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory problem, cancer treatment, antimicrobial application, and other. Others sub-segment is divided into neurological, skin treatments, etc.

By end-user, the global drug device combination products market has been segmented into hospital and clinic, ambulatory surgery center (ASC), and home care setting.

By region, North America drug device combination products market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global drug device combination products market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with prominent players pour their efforts for launching new product in countries of the region. Asia Pacific drug device combination products market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the target market in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Drug Device Combination Products Market”, By Product (Infusion Pumps (Volumetric, Disposables, Syringes, Ambulatory, Implantable, and Insulin), Orthopedic Combination Products (Bone Graft Implants and Antibiotic Bone Cement), Photodynamic Therapy Devices, Transdermal Patches, Drug Eluting Stents (Coronary Stents and Peripheral Vascular Stents), Wound Care Products, Inhalers (Dry Powder, Nebulizers, and Metered Dose), Antimicrobial Catheters (Urological, Cardiovascular, and Others), and Others. By Wound Type (Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Respiratory Problem, Cancer Treatment, Antimicrobial Application, and Other Applications (Neurological, Skin Treatments, Etc.)), By End-User (Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), and Home Care Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global drug device combination products market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Mylan N.V., Medtronic plc, Allergan plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novartis AG, Becton Dickinson, and Cipla Limited. About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

About Us

Contact

