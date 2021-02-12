Global Drug-Device Combination Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2027||Smith & Nephew plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton Dickinson and Company

A consistent statistical surveying report like this Drug-Device Combination report stretches out your reach to the achievement in your business. All the information and measurement remembered for the report is supported up by notable investigation devices which incorporate SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces investigation. Statistical surveying contemplates did in this report are chivalrous which help organizations to take better choices and create predominant methodologies about creation, advertising, deals and advancement. Market definition, market division, key improvements in the market, serious investigation and examination approach are the significant section of this Drug-Device Combination market report which are again explained accurately and explicitly.

Drug-device combination market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 7.43% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 198.57 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Increasing growth witnessed across the chronic disease prevalence which have been caused due to the rising volume of geriatric population, these trends are acting as the major driving factors for the drug-device combination market in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Some of the major players operating in global drug-device combination market includes Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Baxter International Inc., Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Stryker, 3M, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Biomet Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Terumo Corporation, Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Mylan N.V., Medline Industries Inc.,

Global Drug-Device Combination Market Scope and Market Size

Drug-Device Combination market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the drug-device combination market is segmented into infusion pumps, orthopedic combination products, photodynamic therapy devices, transdermal patches, drug eluting balloon, drug eluting stents, drug eluting beads, antibiotic-loaded bone cements, glass ionomer cements, nebulizer, inhaler, bone graft substitutes, antibacterial-releasing dental restorative materials, wound care products, prefilled syringe, antimicrobial catheters and others. Infusion pumps segment is further sub-segmented into implantable, insulin, patient-controlled analgesia pump, volumetric, disposables, syringes and ambulatory. Transdermal patches segment is further sub-segmented into passive and active systems. Drug eluting balloon segment is further sub-segmented into coronary drug-eluting balloon and peripheral drug-eluting balloon. Drug eluting stents segment is sub-segmented into coronary drug eluting stents and peripheral drug eluting stents. Nebulizer segment is sub-segmented into ultrasonic, compressor and mesh. Inhaler segment is further sub-segmented into drug powder inhaler (DPI), metered dose inhaler (MDI) and soft mist inhaler (SMI). Prefilled syringe segment is further sub-segmented into single-chamber prefilled syringe, dual-chamber prefilled syringe and customized prefilled syringe. Antimicrobial catheters segment is sub-segmented into urological, cardiovascular and other.

On the basis of application, the drug-device combination market is segmented as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer treatment, antimicrobial application and others. Others segment consists of neurological, skin treatments and others.

Drug-device combination market has also been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), medical laboratories, home care and others on the basis of end user.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the demand of higher efficiency products Better results ratio and efficient diagnosis Major growth opportunities in US because of their favourable healthcare reforms Pre-planning and strategizing in the manufacturing of these products



Developing economic regions of Asia-Pacific zone hindering the overall CAGR

Key Developments in the Market:

Propeller Health, received US FDA’s clearance, in November 2016 to market its Propeller platform in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s Ellipta inhaler. Collaboration between Propeller and GlaxoSmithKline in December 2015 produced the sensor for Ellipta which was researched and developed by both the companies’.

US FDA established the Combination Products Policy Council (CPPC) in 2016, helping to modernize the review process and improve the communication between agency centers. The council formed also helps in resolving the disagreements amongst the parties, related to any approval or clearances and sponsorship/activities.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Research objectives of the drug-device combination market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the drug-device combination market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

