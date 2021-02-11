Global Drug Delivery Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2027||Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., 3M, Antares Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Drug delivery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,378.99 billion by 2027. Rising acceptance of self-administering drugs and increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.

Global Drug Delivery Market Scope and Market Size

Global drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, opthalmic drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, topical drug delivery, implantable drug delivery and transmucosal drug delivery. In 2020, oral drug delivery segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high reception of oral drug delivery route of administration by the patients as it is one of the humblest, convenient, and harmless routes for drug administration.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, community healthcare, home healthcare, clinics and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market as hospitals are the first contact points for various types of treatments and surgical procedures, also the needs of all the in-house patients are catered.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy stores, direct tenders and online pharmacy. In 2020, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the market as cost benefits are provided to end users by direct tenders as compared to retail sales as well as direct tenders right away supply drug delivery devices from manufacturer to hospitals, dermatological clinics and others.

Drug Delivery Market Country Level Analysis

Drug delivery market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, end user, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in drug delivery market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa and rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is projected to dominate the market due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, huge healthcare expenditure, and an exemplar shift towards value based recompenses and due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, development of biologics and pharmaceutical drugs and devices, increasing patient compliance and patient safety. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing geriatric population, obtainability of self-administration, and association of major companies with the emerging markets.

