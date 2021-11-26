Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $40.7 billion in 2020 to $42.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $50.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drugs used for COVID-19 treatment are both oral and injectable; however, a marginal increase is expected for pulmonary or respiratory-based drug delivery devices.

The drug delivery devices market consists of the sales of medical devices and equipment that are used for delivering specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases. The market includes the sales of the devices that are specifically made for delivering the specific drugs according to the various administration techniques such as oral drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, topical drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, transmucosal drug delivery and implantable drug delivery. Drug delivery devices used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmaceutical companies, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.

The drug delivery devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the drug delivery devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, 3M Company, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, BD, Novartis AG, Gerresheimer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cipla Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Antares Pharma, Sulzer Ltd, Sanofi, Novosanis, MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Insulet Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Enable Injections, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., SMC Ltd., ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd., Smith Medical, CareFusion Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Nipro Corporation, Allergan, Catalent.

The global drug delivery devices market is segmented –

1) By Route Of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery

2) By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others

3) By Application: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Others

The drug delivery devices market report describes and explains the global drug delivery devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The drug delivery devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global drug delivery devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global drug delivery devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

