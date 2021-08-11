Global Drone Servicing/Repair Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education), By Duration of Service (Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service), By Solution (Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions), By Application (Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition and Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring), By End Use Industry (Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Utility And Power), COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global drone servicing/repair market is expected to grow from $5.77 billion in 2020 to $8.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drone servicing/repair market is expected to reach $43.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 50.1%.

The drone servicing/repair market consists of sales of drone services and related repairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various types of services such as surveillance, monitoring, aerial photography, mapping, and others. Drone services, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are centered on flying robots that may be commanded remotely or operated autonomously utilizing software-controlled flight plans in their embedded devices.

The drone servicing/repair market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd, Terra Drone Corporation, Sky-Futures Ltd, Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc, Sharper Shape Inc, Sensefly Ltd, Phoenix Drone Services, Dronedeploy, Unmanned Experts Inc, Identified Technologies, The Sky Guys, Skylark Drones Private Limited, and Edall Systems.

The global drone servicing/repair market is segmented –

1) By Type: Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education

2) By Duration Of Service: Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service

3) By Solution: Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions

4) By Application: Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition And Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring, Others

5) By End Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Utility And Power, Others

The drone servicing/repair market report describes and explains the global drone servicing/repair market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The drone servicing/repair report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global drone servicing/repair market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global drone servicing/repair market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

