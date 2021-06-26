Global Drone Services Industry shows a spectacular growth during forecast period

The factors expected to fuel the growth of the drone services market include the increasing use of drone services for industry-specific solutions, improvised regulatory framework, and increased requirement for qualitative data in various industries. The enterprise segment of the drone services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprise solutions provides end-to-end services to all industries. Increasing demand for analytical services and software solutions in the drone services market is driving the enterprise solution segment. The aerial photography and remote sensing application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the demand for aerial photography from the infrastructure, architecture, civil engineering, and oil & gas industries around the world.

The Asia Pacific drone services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of drone services being used by prominent industries such as agriculture, mining, and oil & gas in the region.

Key Market Players include Aerobo (US), Airware (US), Cyberhawk (UK), Deveron UAS (Canada), DroneDeploy (US), Identified Technologies (US), Measure (US), Phoenix Drone Services (US), Prioria Robotics (US), SenseFly (Switzerland), Sharper Shape (US), Sky-Futures (UK), Terra Drone (Japan), The Sky Guys (Canada), and Unmanned Experts (US), among others.

