Global Drone Package Delivery Market Key Players And Information Analysis Covering COVID-19 Analysis With Forecast 2020-2030
Product overview
A delivery drone is a type of aerial vehicle (UAV), which can be used during the last miles of delivery for distribution to consumers. In general, these drones are equipped with four to eight propellers, a rechargeable battery, and lightweight containers. They can be controlled independently or remotely with the technology of artificial intelligence, with flight control centers and flight operators. With drone technology already evolving, it is now possible to avoid collisions with other flight drones, fly through urban environments and the use of smart landing technologies. Some drones can carry missiles and reach the target with great precision. These devices are also suitable for supplying food and water in areas affected by natural disasters, including floods and earthquakes. Increased demand for faster deliveries, improvements to the regulatory structure for the production of drone packages, and increased use of low-cost and light-weight drones for product production by start-ups are key factors boosting the drone package delivery.
Market Highlights
Fatpos Global anticipates the Drone package delivery market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. One of the key factors in the growth of the drone delivery market is the rise in the global procurement of military drones by defense forces. The increase in demand for faster supply of goods and improvements to the regulatory environment to enable the distribution of drone deliveries are the main factors that will fuel market growth in the forecasted years.
Drone package delivery Market: Segments
Global market has been segmented based on range, application, and region.
In 2019, the short-range segment of the UAV market dominated the market and accounted for XX% of the global market.
The global Drone package delivery market is segmented by Range into short-range and long-range. This growth was anticipated due to the increase in the usage of commercial and consumer applications.Fast delivery of goods and packages such as drugs and food is being increasingly requested. Generally, short-range delivery drones are used for local short-range packaging delivery. They are drones, which can be loaded up to 25 kilometers away, enable product delivery immediately after online shopping.
The commercial segment of the UAV market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2030
Global Drone package delivery market is segmented by application into the military, commercial, government & law enforcement, and consumer. The increased use of drones in various commercial applications, including product distribution may attribute to this growth. Other factors such as the instant need for the product in commercial sectors such as food and medicine and rising demand for perishable goods to be delivered by drones created opportunities for market growth. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.
Global Drone package delivery Market: Market Dynamics
Surging need for faster deliveries and regulations to improve the growth of the market
Increased demand for faster deliveries, improvements to the regulatory structure for the production of drone packages, and increased use of low-cost and light-weight drones for product production by start-ups are key factors boosting the drone package delivery. The rise in the global procurement of military drones by defense forces is also expected to spur market growth of the drone packaging delivery market. The increase in demand for a faster supply of goods and improvements to the regulatory environment to enable the distribution of drone deliveries are the main factors that will fuel market growth in the forecasted years.
Lack of traffic regulations and infrastructure is expected to hamper the market growth
Government restrictions on the use of drones and the lack of air traffic control legislation will impede growth in the global drone packaging delivery market. The usage of aircraft is regulated for commercial purposes by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A license is required and flying regulations need to be followed for the correct functioning of air traffic, failure to which can lead to serious civil penalties. The lack of necessary infrastructure in emerging economies to support drone supply limits the global market growth.
Global Drone package delivery Market: Key Players
Amazon.com Inc.
- United Parcel Service of America
- Boeing
- Matternet, Inc.
- Flirtey
- Flytrex
- Cheetah Logistics Technology (US)
- Skycart Inc.
- DroneScan
- Other prominent players
Global Drone package delivery Market: Regions
The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. The most important drone product supply applications in the Asia Pacific are retail and E-Commerce, followed by health care and pharmaceuticals, China and Japan are the region’s main driving markets and lead in the production of state-of-the-art commercial delivery drones.
The global drone package delivery market is further segmented by region into:
- North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada
- Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
- Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
- APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
- MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
