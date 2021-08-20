Global Drone Package Delivery Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global drone package delivery is expected to grow from $0.68 billion in 2020 to $0.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demands of contactless delivery during COVID-19 and social distancing. The market is expected to reach $4.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 45.1%.

The drone package delivery market consists of sales of drone package delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that deliver packages through drones. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. Delivery drones are functioned independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at one time.

The drone package delivery market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the drone package delivery market are Amazon.com Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc, Zipline, FedEx, DHL International GmbH, Boeing, Matternet Inc, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flytrex, Cheetah Logistics Technology, Wing Aviation LLC, Airbus S.A.S., Skycart Inc., DroneScan, Edronic, Altitude Angel, Fli Drone, BIZZBY.

The global drone package delivery market is segmented –

1) By Drone Type: Fixed Wing, Rotor Drone, Hybrid Drones

2) By Range: Short <25 Kilometers, Long >25 Kilometers

3) By Package Size: < 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms, > 5 Kilograms

4) By Application: E-Commerce, Quick Service Restaurant, Convenience Stores, Healthcare, Others

The drone package delivery market report describes and explains the global drone package delivery market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The drone package delivery report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global drone package delivery market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global drone package delivery market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

