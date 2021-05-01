Global Drip Irrigation Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025)

The global Drip Irrigation market is anticipated to reach 9.3 billion USD by 2025, up from an expected 5.5 billion USD in 2020 at 10.8% CAGR for the said period. This growth of the Drip Irrigation market can be said, would be a result of factors such as water conservation activities, decreased production cost, government initiative, and enhancement of production. Due to the wide agricultural sector driven by exports adopting drip irrigation facilities and regional demand, markets like India and China are among the dominant markets targeted by manufacturers and distributors of drip irrigation.

For Free Sample Report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/food-beverages/drip-irrigation-market/request-sample

TRENDS IN DRIP IRRIGATION MARKET

1. Rapid Growth in greenhouse vegetable production:

Drip irrigation is essential for the control of soil moisture, typically in specialized greenhouse vegetables. The full automation of drip irrigation systems gives a meticulous and simple method for controlling the soil moisture by determining water application. Elimination of human errors, adjustment of soil moisture levels, and effectiveness of time management, are some of the key factors augmenting the demand for drip irrigation systems. Also, profits generated per yield for these systems are expected to increase.

2. Water scarcity:

Decreasing water reserves and rising population leads to the need for water conservation playing a key role in the drip irrigation market. Increasing concern regarding water becoming a very threatened commodity, the farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector have been switching to drip irrigation technology for enhancing their productivity from a limited amount of water available.

3. Increasing demand for food production:

With the rapid increase in population, there is a rising shortage of not only water but also food. To curb this issue, it requires more land for cultivation and more production. But because of the increasing population, the cultivation land is reducing. This has increased the need for advanced agriculture.

4. Application in the Non-Agriculture sector

DRIVERS

The acceptance of drip irrigation systems is driven by various government subsidies and programs:

Most developing countries like India and China are among the major countries adopting the drip irrigation systems, and the key factor is the support from public-private partnerships and government agencies, through their prominent industry participants. The Government programs like “India’s Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana” (PMKSY) look to extend micro-irrigation’s coverage in the country through their subsidies on kits and systems to improve acceptance among farmers. State-sponsored projects are another factor that continues to drive the growth of drip irrigation systems in developing countries.

OPPORTUNITIES

The increase in adoption of sustainable practices and precision agriculture

The Commercial horticulturalists are consistently trying to use the resources to maximize profits. Of these sustainable agriculture and precision farming play a major role. Taking into account the rising production cost, now farmers are trying to utilize drip irrigation to maximize crop productivity and irrigation efficiency. Also, there is an upcoming trend for increased production of greenhouse vegetables. An increase in expense under-protected farming systems is expected to affect the drip irrigation market. The use of drip irrigation procedures reduces minimizes groundwater table depletion and environmental degradation. As the rate of water usage is gallons per hour instead of gallons per minute, which also reduces runoff and evaporation, it is considered highly sustainable. Regulatory reforms, agricultural policy, and growing awareness for sustainably produced foods drive the growth of the drip irrigation market.

CONSTRAINTS

The high initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems

The cost of the initial investment is very high, making the use of drip irrigation systems largely uneconomical for any low-value crops. The cost for drip irrigation equipment greatly varies as per region, crop type, water conditions, soil, fertigation, and filtration equipment. This type of irrigation is contemplated to be feasible for cash crops and horticultural crops like grapes, tomatoes, onions, and sugarcane, as per their high economic value. The requirement for large quantities of filtration & piping equipment makes Drip irrigation very expensive.

Bio clogging and soil salinity hazards in drip irrigation systems

Drip irrigation systems are usually limited by the high saline content present in water, which poses a threat to the crops being grown there. This excessive salt content is one of the key concerns with the water used for irrigation purposes. The presence of a high salt concentration in the soil and water negatively affects crop yields, pollutes groundwater, and degrades the land. There is no foliar accumulation of salts is caused by the use of drip irrigation systems, but the salt does accumulate near the region of the wetted area. when the placement of the emitter does not coincide with the plant row location, then this salt accumulation is a major cause for concern, especially for the crops that are sensitive towards soil salinity.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Based on Geography, the Drip Irrigation market is segmented into-

a. North America – US, Canada

b. Europe – Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

c. Asia Pacific (APAC) – India, Japan, China, Rest of APAC

d. Rest of the World

The APAC’s drip irrigation market is expected to be the largest during the years 2020 and 2025 and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR. In 2020, APAC was the biggest consumer of the drip irrigation market. This region is marking a significant shift from the installation of the basic irrigation facilities to the adaptation of the precision irrigation systems by upgrading technologically. The main focus of agriculture has moved to more commercial crops from traditional crops. Because of these changes, the irrigation facilities are expected to upgrade and modernize their irrigation management and also preferably their infrastructure. As commercial crops are very sensitive to the amount of water supplied and the time is taken for water delivery, drip irrigation has already become an essential aspect.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

In the drip irrigation market, the key players are adopting a strategy involving new product launches, collaborations & agreements, and acquisitions to significantly improve their market position and also extend their competitive advantage dramatically.

The key manufacturers are:

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

• The Toro Company (US)

• Lindsay Corporation (US)

• Netafim Limited (Israel)

• Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

• Rain Bird Corporation (US)

• Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

• Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China)

• EPC Industries (India)

• KSNM Drip (India)

• Microjet Irrigation (South Africa)

• Sistema Azud (Italy)

• Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy)

• Metzer Group (Israel)

• Dripworks Inc. (US)

Other companies include Golden Key Middle East (UAE), Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia), Irritec S.P.An (Italy), Metro Irrigation (India), Raindrip (US), Agrodrip S.A (Greece), and Irrigation Direct Canada (Canada)

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/food-beverages/drip-irrigation-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…