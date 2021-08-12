Global Dried Peas Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global dried peas market is expected to grow from $4.01 billion in 2020 to $4.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12%. The growth in the dried peas market is mainly due to increasing number of people shifting to veganism and increasing health-conscious customers. The market is expected to reach $5.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.29%.

The dried peas market consists of sales of dried peas by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of dried peas. Dried peas, also known as field peas, when dried are used in food preparation such as pasta, cereals, and soups. Dried peas are considered a very good source of potassium, cholesterol-lowering fiber, and two B–Vitamins, protein, and contain almost no fat. They help lower cholesterol, maintain blood sugar levels, and lower high blood pressure.

The dried peas market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dried peas market are Vestkorn Milling AS, AGT Food and Ingredients, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Dakota Ingredients, Goya Foods Inc., Ingredion Inc., Roquette Frères, and The Scoular Company.

The global dried peas market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

2) By Nature: Conventional, Organic

3) By Application: Household Or Retail, Foodservice Or HoReCa, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals And Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Food And Beverage Processing

The dried peas market report describes and explains the global dried peas market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dried peas report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dried peas market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dried peas market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

