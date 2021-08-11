Global Dried Fruits Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global dried fruits market is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2020 to $7.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dried fruits market is expected to reach $9.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The dried fruits market consists of sales of dried fruits. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments that are engaged in the production of dried fruits. Dried fruit is a fruit that has been preserved by dehydrating or drying to concentrate the flavor or sweetness and to extend the shelf life. In dried fruits, the bulk of its original water content is removed, either naturally, by sun drying, or artificially, by using specialized dryers or dehydrators.

The dried fruits market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dried fruits market are

Sunbeam Foods Group Ltd., Sun-Maid, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Traina Foods, Sunsweet, Lion Raisins Inc, Murray River Organics Gr, National Raisin Company, Geobres, Angas Park, AL FOAH, Royal Nut Company, Tulsi Nuts and Dryfruits, Valley Harvest Nut Company, Paradise Fruits, and Kiantama Oy.

The global dried fruits market is segmented –

1) By Type: Apricots, Dates, Raisins, Figs, Berries, Others

2) By Category: Conventional, Organic

3) By Application: Confectioneries, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Snacks And Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Others

The dried fruits market report describes and explains the global dried fruits market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dried fruits report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dried fruits market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dried fruits market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

