Global Dried Fruit Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Like Graceland Fruit, Sunbeam Foods, Murray River Organics, Statistics, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Forecast To 2028

Growing middle class population, along with rising health-conscious consumers, has been boosting the growth of the market over the world. Shifting consumer preference for healthy and nutritious foods owing to rise in obesity and growing aging population are driving the market for dried fruit. Furthermore, increased acceptance for nutritious packaged food and wide application of dried fruit in the dairy, bakery, snack, and confectionery industries have fueled the demand for dried fruit over the years. Demand for dried fruit has been influenced by the research studies highlighting the role of the product in weight management and disease prevention. Numerous scientific studies have stated that certain types of dehydrated fruits and vegetables can help in lowering the risk of progression of specific cancers. For instance, in August 2020, Dried Fruit Intake and Cancer, a research study, suggested that the consumption of dried fruit may reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancers, including cancers of the prostate, pancreas, stomach, colon, and bladder. As a result, consumers have been including dried fruit in their diets.

Top Key Players:

Graceland Fruit

Sunbeam Foods

Murray River Organics

Australian Premium Dried Fruits

Angas Park

Sunsweet Growers

Alfoah

Three Squirrel

Haoxiangni

KBB NUTS

Major competitors around the world have been stressed to understand the level of competition. Several factors, such as productivity, manufacturing base, and product type, were considered to investigate various global regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India.

In addition to corporate strategy, Dried Fruit the market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. It also covers research and development activities, online and offline activities, the latest product launches, and some of the competitive expansion adopted by major global companies. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

