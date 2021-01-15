Global Down Syndrome Market Scope, Business Growth Factors, Industry Policies And Forecast

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Down Syndrome Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. This Global Down Syndrome Market report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The conventional data in the global market report is presented in a graphical form while highlighting the proposed statistics. It also comprises of vendors, suppliers and key players in the global market. The unique data presented in the report are evaluated with an instinctive and scientific way in order to get a better understanding of the global market.

Global Down syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high prevalence of Down syndrome, increasing governmental funding for development of novel therapies and rising awareness about the disease are the major drivers for the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Down syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Down syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global down syndrome market are OPKO Health, Inc., LuMind IDSC Foundation, MIT Alana Center, H. Lundbeck A/S, AC Immune, Advocate Health Care, Inc., Annovis Bio, Inc., ManRos Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Balance Therapeutics, Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc., Promega Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lonza, ALLERGAN, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ProMIS Neurosciences, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated among others.

Global Down Syndrome Market By Disease Type (Trisomy 21, Translocation Down Syndrome, Mosaic Down Syndrome, Others), Test Type (Screening Tests, Diagnostic Tests, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Down Syndrome Market

Down syndrome is also known as trisomy 21. It is a genetic disorder characterized by lifelong mental retardation, poor muscle tone and muscular hypotonia. There are several symptoms observed in children with Down Syndrome which includes larger tongue, poor muscle tone, short fingers, small facial features among others.

The incidence of Down syndrome is estimated to be 1 case in 800 live births. The increase of life span in past few decades has resulted in the high prevalence rate of Down syndrome.

Market Drivers

High prevalence rate of down syndrome and other related disorders are major drivers for the market growth

Introduction of novel therapies and enhancing research and development for the treatment and management of down syndrome acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Increasing investments form government for drug development and advanced diagnostic procedures for down syndrome will also boost the market growth

Rising awareness about the disease and its complications drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Unavailability of any specific treatment is one of the major factor that can hamper the growth of this market

Stringent regulatory approval for new drugs can also restrict the market growth

Side effects associated with Down syndrome treatment therapies will hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Down Syndrome Market

By Disease Type

Trisomy 21

Translocation Down syndrome

Mosaic Down syndrome

Others

By Test Type

Screening Tests Triple Screen Quad Screen Others



Diagnostic Tests Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) Amniocentesis Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a grant of approximately USD35 million to its research and development project to conduct an advanced research on Down syndrome. This project of NIH is called the Investigation of Co-occurring Conditions Across the Lifespan to Understand Down Syndrome (INCLUDE) project. The main purpose of this project is to investigate the critical health conditions and needs of people suffering from Down syndrome. Additionally, the research will also focus on co-occurring conditions with people who are not suffering from Down syndrome

In August 2016, OPKO Health, Inc. announced acquisition of Transition Therapeutics, Inc. The acquisition includes ELND005, a CNS drug candidate used for treatment of patients with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. The purpose of this deal was to acquire the business and pipeline drugs of Transition Therapeutics, Inc. This acquisition gives the right to develop and commercialize the drug product in order to benefit the business development

