Global Down Syndrome Market 2021:Quantitative Analysis By MIT Alana Center, H. Lundbeck A/S, AC Immune, Advocate Health Care, Inc., Annovis Bio, Inc

Global Down syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high prevalence of Down syndrome, increasing governmental funding for development of novel therapies and rising awareness about the disease are the major drivers for the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global down syndrome market are OPKO Health, Inc., LuMind IDSC Foundation, MIT Alana Center, H. Lundbeck A/S, AC Immune, Advocate Health Care, Inc., Annovis Bio, Inc., ManRos Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Balance Therapeutics, Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc., Promega Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lonza, ALLERGAN, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ProMIS Neurosciences, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated among others.
Segmentation: Global Down Syndrome Market
By Disease Type
- Trisomy 21
- Translocation Down syndrome
- Mosaic Down syndrome
- Others
By Test Type
- Screening Tests
- Triple Screen
- Quad Screen
- Others
- Diagnostic Tests
- Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS)
- Amniocentesis
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacifi
- Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
- High prevalence rate of down syndrome and other related disorders are major drivers for the market growth
- Introduction of novel therapies and enhancing research and development for the treatment and management of down syndrome acts as a market driver in the forecast period
- Increasing investments form government for drug development and advanced diagnostic procedures for down syndrome will also boost the market growth
- Rising awareness about the disease and its complications drives the market growth
Market Restraints
- Unavailability of any specific treatment is one of the major factor that can hamper the growth of this market
- Stringent regulatory approval for new drugs can also restrict the market growth
- Side effects associated with Down syndrome treatment therapies will hinder the growth of this market
