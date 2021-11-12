Global Domestic Couriers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global domestic couriers market reached a value of nearly $454.5 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $454.5 billion in 2020 to $736.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing e-commerce demand which is expected to drive the demand for domestic couriers. The domestic couriers market is expected to grow from $736.0 billion in 2025 to $1,152.8 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Request For The Sample Of The Domestic Couriers Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5257&type=smp

The domestic couriers market consists of sales of delivery services of small packages and parcels, in metropolitan areas and urban centers within a country. The market includes the revenues of establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Domestic Couriers Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/domestic-couriers-market

The domestic couriers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the domestic couriers market are United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, China Post, Royal Mail, United States Postal Service

The domestic couriers market is segmented by type, by application, by end user and by geography.

By Type –

The domestic couriers market is segmented by type into

a) Standard/Ground

b) Express

c) Deferred

By Application–

The domestic couriers market is segmented by application into

a) Business-To-Business (B2B)

b) Business-To-Business (B2B)

c) Business-To-Business (B2B)

By End User –

The domestic couriers market is segmented by end user into

d) BFSI

e) Wholesale And Retail Trade

f) Manufacturing

g) Individuals

h) Others

Read More On The Global Domestic Couriers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/domestic-couriers-market

The domestic couriers market report describes and explains the global domestic couriers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The domestic couriers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global domestic couriers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global domestic couriers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Domestic Couriers Market Characteristics Domestic Couriers Market Product Analysis Domestic Couriers Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Domestic Couriers Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model