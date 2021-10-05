Global Doll, Toy And Game Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global doll, toy and game market reached a value of nearly $102.5 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $102.5 billion in 2019 to $128.0 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The slow forecast growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is also restrained due to uncertain demand due to impending global recession. The market is expected to reach $153.1 billion in 2025, and $235.5 billion in 2030.

The doll, toy, and game market consists of sales of doll, toy, and game products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce doll, toy and game products. A doll is a small-scale figure of a human being used as a child’s plaything.i A toy is an object used as a child’s plaything. A game is an activity or a puzzle which usually involves skill, knowledge, or chance and enhances a child’s cognitive abilities. Doll, toy, and game products include action figures, automobile toys, balls, rubber, checkers, checker boards, craft and hobby kits, dart and dart games, dishes, doll carriages, doll clothing (except wigs), embroidery kits, children’s go carts, hobby horses, kites, marbles, model kits, model railroad, musical instruments used as toys, toy rifles, science kits, scooters, structural toy sets, stuffed toys, toy furniture, toy trains and equipment, tricycles, children’s vehicles, video game machines for children including high-end game consoles (only hardware units), wagons, and walkers, among others.

The doll, toy and game market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the doll, toy and game market are The Lego Group, Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Spin Master Ltd.

The doll, toy and game market is segmented by type, by material, by distribution channel, by type of product and by geography.

By Type –? The doll, toy and game market can be segmented by type into

a. Electronic Toys

b. Non-Electronic Toys

By Material – The doll, toy and game market can be segmented by material into

a. Plastic

b. Wood

c. Metal

d. Others

By Distribution Channel – The doll, toy and game market can be segmented by distribution channel into

a. Merchant/Discount Stores

b. Online/Internet

c. Toy Stores

d. Others

By Type Of Product – The doll, toy and game market can be segmented by type of product into

a. Games and Puzzles

b. Infant and Pre-School Toys

c. Construction Toys

d. Dolls & Accessories

e. Video Games

f. Others

The doll, toy and game market report describes and explains the global doll, toy and game market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The doll, toy and game report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global doll, toy and game market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global doll, toy and game market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Doll, Toy And Game Market Characteristics Doll, Toy And Game Market Product Analysis Doll, Toy And Game Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Doll, Toy And Game Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

