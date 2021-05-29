Global Dog Food Market Business Growth 2021-2027|| Key Demanded Players-Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Mars, ALPO, Blue Ridge Naturals

Dog food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 74.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The promotion of NGO’s in providing rescue shelters for the stray dogs helps in driving the growth of the dog food market.

Dog Food market survey report includes methodical description of the various factors such as market growth and detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production and the various other strategic developments. The report performs industry analysis of market size, status and forecast 2020 – 2027. With the study of competitor analysis, businesses get knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. All the data and information collected in the first class Dog Food business report is studied and analysed with the verified tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The major players covered in the dog food market report are General Mills Inc, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Mars, ALPO, Blue Ridge Naturals, Health Extension among other domestic and global players.

Insights of the Study

Global Dog Food Market Scope and Market Size

Dog food market is segmented on the basis of product, pricing, ingredient, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the dog food market is segmented into dry dog food, dog treats and wet dog food.

Dog food market has also been segmented based on the pricing into premium products and mass products.

Based on ingredient, the dog food market is segmented into animal derived and plant derived.

Based on application, the dog food market is segmented into adult dog and puppy.

On the basis of distribution channel, the dog food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online and others.

Dog Food Market Country Level Analysis

Dog food market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, pricing, ingredient, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dog food market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dog food market due to the wide range of dog food products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing income and pricing with value for money

Major Insights of the Report

