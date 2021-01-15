Global DNA Vaccines Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2026||Bharat Biotech., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., GREEN CROSS CORP, Novartis AG

The DNA Vaccines report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this DNA Vaccines report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the DNA Vaccines report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Global DNA vaccines market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and development in DNA synthesis and increasing aging population are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DNA vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., GREEN CROSS CORP, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Zoetis, Aldevron, AnGes, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., General Electric, Ichor Medical Systems., VGXI, Inc., Biomay AG, Valneva SE, GeoVax, and others.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for effective treatment for infectious disease is driving market

Rapid development in immunology and molecular biology will also propel the market

Increasing cases of HIV, cancer, hepatitis and others will also act as a driver for this market

Rising government investment in DNA vaccines will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Unpredictability related to the regulatory system will restrain the market

Less adoption of DNA vaccines in developing country will also hamper themarket

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Medigen’s acquired DNA announced the launch of their new vaccine technology iDNA Vaccines which is a combination of the genetic stability of DNA with the live constrict vaccines. They are specially designed to create safe and live attenuated vaccines. This will provide higher level of safety and also no cold chain is required as it can be used in ambient temperature.

In May 2017, AgriLabs announced the launch of their first DNA vaccine platform which is specially designed for food animals. This new vaccine will have ENABL adjuvant technology and will be a stable and low- dose substitute for the animal health industry. It is very suitable to solve problem such as avian influenza. The benefit of ENABL technology is that they don’t use animal-origin material and contain GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) ingredients.

Segmentation: Global DNA Vaccines Market

By Types

Human DNA Vaccines

Animal DNA Vaccines

By Technology

pDNA Vaccines Technology Therapeutic Technology Preventive Technology

pDNA Delivery Technology Liposomes Uncomplexed pDNA Gold particles Electroporation Bacteriophages Bacterial Ghosts Nanoparticles Viruses



By Application

Human Diseases Oncology Pancreatic Cancer Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer Small Cell Lung Cancer Melanoma Other Infectious Disease CMV HBV HCV HIV Influenza Others Allergies Others

Veterinary Diseases Canine Melanoma Leishmaniasis Equine West Nile Virus Others

Others

By End- User

Human Health

Animal Health

Research Application

By Therapeutic Indications

Vector Borne Disease

Cancer

By Type of Vaccines

Genetic Vaccines

Recombinant Protein Vaccines

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase DNA Vaccines Report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global DNA Vaccines and its commercial landscape.

Assess the DNA Vaccines production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the DNA Vaccines and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global DNA Vaccines .

