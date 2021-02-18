Global DNA Vaccines Market Future Growth Analysis to 2026||Novartis AG, Sanofi, Zoetis, Aldevron, AnGes, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Global DNA vaccines market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and development in DNA synthesis and increasing aging population are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DNA vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., GREEN CROSS CORP, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Zoetis, Aldevron, AnGes, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., General Electric, Ichor Medical Systems., VGXI, Inc., Biomay AG, Valneva SE, GeoVax, and others.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for effective treatment for infectious disease is driving market

Rapid development in immunology and molecular biology will also propel the market

Increasing cases of HIV, cancer, hepatitis and others will also act as a driver for this market

Rising government investment in DNA vaccines will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Unpredictability related to the regulatory system will restrain the market

Less adoption of DNA vaccines in developing country will also hamper themarket

Segmentation: Global DNA Vaccines Market

By Types

Human DNA Vaccines

Animal DNA Vaccines

By Technology

pDNA Vaccines Technology Therapeutic Technology Preventive Technology

pDNA Delivery Technology Liposomes Uncomplexed pDNA Gold particles Electroporation Bacteriophages Bacterial Ghosts Nanoparticles Viruses



By Application

Human Diseases Oncology Pancreatic Cancer Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer Small Cell Lung Cancer Melanoma Other Infectious Disease CMV HBV HCV HIV Influenza Others Allergies Others

Veterinary Diseases Canine Melanoma Leishmaniasis Equine West Nile Virus Others

Others

By End- User

Human Health

Animal Health

Research Application

By Therapeutic Indications

Vector Borne Disease

Cancer

By Type of Vaccines

Genetic Vaccines

Recombinant Protein Vaccines

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

