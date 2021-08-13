Global Distribution Board Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global distribution board market is expected to grow from $4.39 billion in 2020 to $5.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth is mainly due to increase in electricity demand which can be attributed to the growing urbanization and growing demand for electronics. The market is expected to reach $8.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The distribution board market consists of sales of distribution boards by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture low voltage and medium voltage distribution boards. A distribution board (also known as a panel board, breaker panel, or electric panel) is a part of an electric distribution network that splits an electrical power flow into separate channels while supplying every circuit with a protective fuse or circuit breaker in a single frame.

The distribution board market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the distribution board market are Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., General Electric, Industrial Electric Mfg, Legrand, Siemens, ESL Power Systems, East Coast Power Systems, Hager Group, Larsen & Toubro, Arabian Gulf Switchgear Ltd, Blakley Electrics, EAMFCO, Havells India Ltd, INDU-Electric Gerber GmbH, Meba Electric, Norelco, and OEZ.

The global distribution board market is segmented –

1) By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage

2) By Mounting: Flush Mounting, Surface Mounting

3) By End-User: Transmission And Distribution Utilities, Manufacturing And Process Industries, Commercial And Residential Infrastructure, Others

The distribution board market report describes and explains the global distribution board market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The distribution board report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global distribution board market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global distribution board market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

