Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market 2021 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Corning Incorporated , Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market analysis report focuses on global leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out in this business document. Geographically, this report is categorized into various main regions, including sales, proceeds, market share and expansion rate (percent) in the following areas, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. Some of the key players profiled in the study are COMMSCOPE, Corning Incorporated , Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless,.

Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Zinwave, Bird Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Westell Technologies, Inc. , GALTRONICS, BTI wireless, Advanced RF technologies, Betacom Incorporated, CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION and among others

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Offering (Components, Services),

Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor),

Ownership (Carrier, Neutral-Host, Enterprise), Technology (Wi-Fi, Small Cells),

User Facility (>500K FT2, 200K–500K FT2, <200K FT2),

Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety),

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Dynamics:

Product Launch:

In June, GALTRONICS (U.S.) launched a small cell antenna for wireless densification that provides consistent data speed. It can also tolerate harsh environmental conditions.

In March, HUBER+SUHNER have expanded its sales partner network in Japan. This extension was done by a contract made between M-RF Corporation and HUBER+SUHNER for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and for the cell site solutions applications. This will help in strengthening its business services in both marine as well as in communication industries and in exploring new opportunities.

In November, Solid (U.S.) launched 20W ALLIANC DAS (distributed antenna system), which is beneficial in coverage and capacity at large venues and outdoor areas including stadia, campuses and dense urban streetscapes.

Product Launch:

In June, GALTRONICS (U.S.) launched a small cell antenna for wireless densification that provides consistent data speed. It can also tolerate harsh environmental conditions.

In March, HUBER+SUHNER have expanded its sales partner network in Japan. This extension was done by a contract made between M-RF Corporation and HUBER+SUHNER for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and for the cell site solutions applications. This will help in strengthening its business services in both marine as well as in communication industries and in exploring new opportunities.

In November, Solid (U.S.) launched 20W ALLIANC DAS (distributed antenna system), which is beneficial in coverage and capacity at large venues and outdoor areas including stadia, campuses and dense urban streetscapes.

