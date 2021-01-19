Global Disposal Medical Face Masks Market || keyplayers Moldex, Smith & Nephew, and CONMED Corporation.

Global Disposable Medical Face Masks Market: Protects you from infection, use masks, save health US$ 3360.9 Billion 2020 registering a 91.5% CAGR over the forecast period

The report “Global Disposal Medical Face Masks Market, By Product (Protective, Non- woven, and Dust), By Application (Personal and Industrial), By Distribution channel (Online and offline), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″. The rise in importance of protection against the harmful virus and pollutant in the developing countries which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, disposable face mask avoids any possible infection such as coronavirus infection, this is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. For instance, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approved and expected to be utilized masks in laser surgery or electrocautery. Furthermore, an increase in the cases of HAIs (Hospital-acquired infections), growing population and development of healthcare and emerging economies in the developing countries is the fueling factor for the growth of the target market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2019, Moldex offer a medically backed respirator clearance program nationally, to customers of disposable and reusable respirators.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global disposable medical face masks market report has been segmented based on the product, application, distribution channel, and region.

By product, the global disposal medical face masks market is segmented into protective, non- woven, and dust

By application, the target market is bifurcated into personal and industrial.

By distribution channel, the global market is the subdivided into online and offline

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global disposal medical face masks market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due rise in demand for cosmetic surgery, dental treatment and fertility treatment.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Disposal Medical Face Masks Market”, By Product (Protective, Non- woven, and Dust), By Application (Personal and Industrial), By Distribution channel (Online and offline), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global disposal medical face masks market includes 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Frankenman International Limited, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Moldex, Smith & Nephew, and CONMED Corporation.

