Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global disposable hospital supplies market is expected to grow from $22.38 billion in 2020 to $26.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The disposable hospital supplies market is expected to reach $36.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The disposable hospital supplies market consists of the sale of disposable hospital supplies and related services. Disposable hospital supplies are products manufactured for single usage and include supplies such as face masks, gowns and gloves among others.

The disposable hospital supplies market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the disposable hospital supplies market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation, 3M, Stryker Corp, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Steris Corp, Getinge AB.

The global disposable hospital supplies market is segmented –

1) By Type: Gloves, Drapes, Gowns, Needles, Syringes, Procedure Kits And Trays, Bandages, Masks

2) By Product: Diagnostic Supplies, Dialysis Consumables, Radiology Consumables, Infusion Products, Incubation & Ventilation Supplies, Hypodermic Products, Sterilization Consumables, Non-Woven Medical Supplies, Wound Care Consumables, Others

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics/Physician Offices, Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Research Institutes

The disposable hospital supplies market report describes and explains the global disposable hospital supplies market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The disposable hospital supplies report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global disposable hospital supplies market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global disposable hospital supplies market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

