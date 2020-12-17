Global Disposable Gloves Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020–2025

The global disposable gloves market was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020-2025. Affordability, easy to put on and change and increasing benefit of disposable gloves to avoid contamination is another key trend that is uplifting the demand of global disposable gloves market. In healthcare domain, use of disposable gloves protects doctors and nurses from various probable hazards.

Key players in the disposable gloves market are catering to the demand of these products by investing in technologically advanced products along with accessibility of customized designs in order to cater to the specific demand of the various industries.

Based upon material, the global disposable gloves market is categorized into neoprene, nitrile, polyethylene, natural rubber, vinyl and others. Amongst these segments, nitrile segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is the largest disposable gloves market in 2019 as in the region the healthcare domain is rampantly adopting disposable gloves along with rapidly establishing healthcare infrastructures. In addition, adoption of disposable gloves by food domain in the region in order to prevent spread of diseases is another factor that is pertaining towards the growth of disposable gloves market.

Geographically, the disposable gloves market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the major players operating in the global disposable gloves market are Supermax Corporation Berhad, The Glove Corporation Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Kimberly Clark, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Limited, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Global Disposable Gloves Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Powder-Free

Powdered

Material Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Neoprene

Nitrile

Polyethylene

Natural Rubber

Vinyl

Others

Application Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Non-Medical

Medical & Healthcare

Geographical Segmentation

Disposable Gloves Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Material

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Material

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Material

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)