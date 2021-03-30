Global Disposable Gloves Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025

The global disposable gloves market was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020-2025. Affordability, easy to put on and change and increasing benefit of disposable gloves to avoid contamination is another key trend that is uplifting the demand of global disposable gloves market. In healthcare domain, use of disposable gloves protects doctors and nurses from various probable hazards. Additionally, changing and using disposable gloves amongst various tasks helps in significantly reducing the occurrence and spread of diseases that prevails in hospitals and clinics of doctors.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/global-disposable-gloves-market/request-sample

Key players in the disposable gloves market are catering to the demand of these products by investing in technologically advanced products along with accessibility of customized designs in order to cater to the specific demand of the various industries. Furthermore, rapid growth in e-commerce industry key players have the capability to supply and source products with faster delivery mode and decreased lead time that is further satisfying the ever-growing demand of the consumers.

The nitrile segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate in the global disposable gloves market during 2020 – 2025

Based upon material, the global disposable gloves market is categorized into neoprene, nitrile, polyethylene, natural rubber, vinyl and others. Amongst these segments, nitrile segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards increasing demand across the globe to control infection and incidence of pandemic diseases. Additionally, nitrile integral properties such as frictionless, puncture-resistant along with longer shelf life are other factors thus escalating the demand of nitrile.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest disposable gloves market in 2019 as in the region the healthcare domain is rampantly adopting disposable gloves along with rapidly establishing healthcare infrastructures. In addition, adoption of disposable gloves by food domain in the region in order to prevent spread of diseases is another factor that is pertaining towards the growth of disposable gloves market.

Geographically, the disposable gloves market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the global disposable gloves market are Supermax Corporation Berhad, The Glove Corporation Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Kimberly Clark, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Limited, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/global-disposable-gloves-market/customize-report

More from VynZ Research

Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global facial/surgical mask market is growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2020-2025. The global facial/surgical mask market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of respiratory diseases, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing level of air pollution, and growing awareness of wearing masks among people in their day-to-day life, mainly during their travel.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/facial-surgical-mask-market/request-sample

Global Medical Ventilator Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global medical ventilator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The demand for ventilators is expanding with the growing number of sick patients, coupled with the high growth of chronic sickness among kids, and the increasing lifestyle disorders. These are creating health issues such as respiratory diseases, and heart attacks, which are demand more medical ventilators across the globe.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/medical-ventilator-market/request-sample

Global Smart Patch Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global smart patch market is growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2020-2025. The global smart patch market is growing at a significant rate, due to the escalating occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, expanding inclination towards personal fitness, and expanding the geriatric population. Different applications such as clinical and non-clinical contributed to the smart patch market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for clinical application in the coming years due to escalating acceptance of smart patch to track and observe health.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/smart-patch-market/request-sample

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter