Global Disposable Gloves Market 2020 Analysis report with Application , Opportunities, Upcoming Growth by 2027

Global Disposable Gloves Market

Disposable gloves are defined as the medical gloves which acts as a protection to avoid infection. from the healthcare professionals to patients and vice-versa. These gloves are used during medical procedures such as diagnosis, surgery and handling of chemotherapy agents. These are recommended in medical application to reduce the risk of contamination with blood and other body fluids. Disposable gloves are available in different forms such as powdered and non-powdered. Non-powdered gloves have more demand as compared to powdered and non-powdered.

The prominent players in the Disposable Gloves Market are also listed in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by these players in the Disposable Gloves Market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works & what doesn’t, in the Disposable Gloves Market . Individual players are examined in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence & product catalogue, providing a clear picture of each major player operating in the Disposable Gloves Market.

The increase in number of product development and new product launches are anticipated to boost the global disposable gloves market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Eagle Protect had launched new formulation of nitrile gloves similar to the Teflon, which is resistant to bacteria & micro-organisms, thereby reducing the risk of potential cross-contamination in ready-to-eat-foods. Furthermore, the increase in demand for disposable gloves, especially from the healthcare industry, to fight COVID- 19 pandemic, along with the growing awareness about healthcare associated infections (HAIs), is expected to propel the global disposable gloves market growth.

Key Players

Various key operating players are listed in global disposable gloves market including, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, Ammex Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Cardinal Health, MRK Healthcare Private Limited, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corporation Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation,etc.These key operating players are focusing on the mergers & acquisitions, with strategic alliances like technology licensing, to obtain an edge over competitors.

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Nitrile

Natural Rubber

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By Type

Powdered

Non-Powdered

By End Use

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

