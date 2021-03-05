Global Disposable Catheters Market is further expected to touch USD 15.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027

The global Disposable catheters market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and has reached USD 7.3 billion in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD 15.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The Disposable catheters market is likely to grow in the forecast timeframe due to the introduction of robotic-assisted interventions for vascular patients, which is leading to boost the industry growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in catheters are driving the market trends towards targeted interventional applications for precise lesions in specific vessels.

Growth Drivers

Growing prevalence of urinary incontinence

The high prevalence of urinary incontinence occurring among the patients is a major factor leading to the increased demand for urinary catheters across the globe. Also, the Prevalence rates are higher in the elderly population and among nursing home patients. Urinary catheters are used to manage incontinence, which cannot be treated or managed with medicines or surgery. The prevalence of urinary incontinence is also expected to grow due to the growing aging population and the increasing incidence of obesity, as these are the two major risk factors for urinary incontinence further. These factors are the major driver of the market.

Increase in the geriatric population

It is estimated that several countries today are facing an aging population, and it has increased to a large population. This rise in the aging population presents may act as an opportunity for disposable catheters. Moreover, urinary catheters are widely available with or even without a prescription, depending on the condition and application. It is also advised to seek consultation and prescription for catheters in case the patient decides to perform urinary catheterization at home. The Long-term indwelling urinary catheters can be an effective means of managing bladder dysfunction for some older people, where alternative strategies are unsuitable or unsatisfactory, and where the careful assessment of the patient and their problem has been undertaken.

Recent Development

Recently in 2019, Bactiguard has launched BIP Foley TempSensor. This will help in the enhancement of the urinary catheters’ product portfolio of Bactiguard.

In 2019, ConvaTec Group acquired Southlake Medical Supplies, Inc. (US). This acquisition helped to strengthen ConvaTec’s distribution of catheter-related supplies in the US.

Competitive landscape

The Disposable catheters market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied disposable catheters products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of disposable catheters market are B. Braun Melsungen AG , Boston Scientific Corporation , Coloplast Ltd. ,ConvaTec Inc. , Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health , Teleflex Incorporated Wellspect HealthCare , and Cook Medical Asid Bonz GmbH , Degania Silicone Ltd. , Bactiguard , Medical Technologies of Georgia , ROCAMED, Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd. , Cure Medical, LLC, Amsino International, Inc. ,Urocare Products, Inc. , and M Urinary Catheters LLC. , CompactCath , Hunter Urology , MANFRED SAUER GMBH , and Ribbel International Limited and other prominent players.

In the disposable catheters market, prominent market participants compete on the basis of price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC Product/Service Segmentation By Product , By End-Use Industry and By Region

By product

Cardiovascular Catheter

Neurovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

By End Use Industry

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Catheters

Ambulatory Surgical Catheters

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

