Global Dispensing Robots Market – Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast

As an important application segment among all the industrial robots sales and operational stock, global dispensing robots market is expected to enjoy a very strong growth over the coming 2016-2022 in terms of annual shipment and sales revenue. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, dispensing industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Global Dispensing Robots Market – Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the global industrial dispensing robotics market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of various manufacturing industries (as they are end-users of industrial robots), this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by robotics type, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of dispensing industrial robots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry has been the largest consumer of newly ordered dispensing robots.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, delta robots, polar robots, etc.).

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global dispensing industrial robots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

Highlighted by 4 tables and 93 figures, this 188-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.3 Executive Summary 10

2 Market Environment 13

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015–2016 13

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030 16

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

3.1 Market Structure 17

3.2 Market Overview 18

3.3 Major Growth Drivers 21

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 25

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 29

3.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 32

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships 35

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market 39

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 41

4.1 Market Overview by End-user 41

4.2.1 Outlook of the Global Automotive Industry 46

4.2.2 Dispensing Robots Market in Automotive Industry 48

4.3.1 Outlook of the Global Electrical and Electronics Industry 51

4.3.2 Dispensing Robots Market in Electrical & Electronics Industry 54

4.4.1 Outlook of the Global Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Market 57

4.4.2 Dispensing Robots Market in Chemical, Rubber & Plastics Industry 64

4.5 Dispensing Robots Market in Other Industries 68

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 71

5.1 Market Overview by Robot Type 71

5.2 Articulated Robots 76

5.3 Cartesian Robots 79

5.4 SCARA Robots 82

5.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots 85

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 89

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2022 89

6.2 North America Market 2014-2022 95

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 95

6.2.2 U.S. Market 98

6.2.3 Canadian Market 102

6.3 European Market 2014-2022 103

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 103

6.3.2 Germany 107

6.3.3 Rest of European Market 110

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2022 112

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 112

6.4.2 Japan Market 115

6.4.3 China 118

6.4.4 South Korea 123

6.4.5 Rest of APAC Region 126

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2022 127

6.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market 127

6.5.2 Mexico 130

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America 133

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2022 134

6.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2014 137

7 Manufacturing Landscape 139

7.1 Overview of Global Manufacture 139

7.2 Company Profiles 142

