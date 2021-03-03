Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Will Reach $ 12,557.61 Million by 2028||Codi Group BV, Dreumex B.V., Pluswipes, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, The Hygiene Company, Uniwipe Europe Ltd

The disinfectant wipes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 12,557.61 million by 2028. The rise in demand for disinfectant wipes in commercial applications such as hospitals, F&B sector, institution and household applications is a major factor which is propelling the growth of the disinfectant wipes market.

Some of the major players operating in the global disinfectant wipes market are DrDeppe, STERIS, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Codi Group BV, Dreumex B.V., Pluswipes, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, The Hygiene Company, Uniwipe Europe Ltd, The Clorox Company, KCWW, Ecolab, CleanWell, LLC., Seventh Generation Inc., The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, Inc, GOJO Industries, Inc., Stepan Company, Whiteley Corporation, Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Jainam Invamed Private Limited, SC Johnson, PDI, Inc., Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co.,Ltd., SIR SAFETY SYSTEM S.P.A., ASHOK & CO. (PVT.) LTD. (A.C.P.L.), Mor Medics, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ITWProBrands, Schulke & Mary GmbH, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, and BODE Chemie GmbH (A Subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the disinfectant wipes market.

For instance,

In May 2020, Pal International announced it new product range of surface disinfection namely Pal TX Surface Disinfectant Wipes. The new wipes were developed in order to meet the demand of latest regulations for Maximum Residual Levels (MRLs) for surface disinfectants in food industry. This new product launched by the company has increased its sales and demand in the market

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market players is enhancing the company market in the disinfectant wipes market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for disinfectant wipes.

The U.S. is dominating in the North America disinfectant wipes market due to technological advancements in the region along with the presence of major players of disinfectant wipes in the country. Increasing use of disinfectant wipes for commercial applications in the U.K., is enhancing the market growth in the country. In China, emergence of COVID-19 and high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIS) has augmented the growth in the country.

Scope of the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market

Global disinfectant wipes market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Moldavia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of South America.

All country based analysis of global disinfectant wipes market is further analyzed based on further segmentation.

On the basis of product type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into quaternary ammonium, oxidizing agents, phenol, alcohol, chlorine compounds, iodine compounds, chlorhexidine gluconate, aldehydes, and others. On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable and non-disposable. On the basis of packaging, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into flatpack, canister and others. On the basis of material type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into textile fibre wipes, virgin fiber wipes, advanced fiber wipes and others. On the basis of levels of disinfection, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into high, intermediate and low. On the basis of flavour, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into lavender and jasmine, citrus, lemon, coconut and others. On the basis of type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into sporicidal, bactericidal, tuberculocidal, virucidal, fungicidal and germicidal. On the basis of end use, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into healthcare, commercial, industrial kitchen, transportation industry, optical industry, electronic and computer industry and others. On the basis of end use, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into healthcare, commercial, industrial kitchen, transportation industry, optical industry, electronic and computer industry and others.

Key Pointers Covered in Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

