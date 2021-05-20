Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Business Growth 2021-2028|| Key Demanded Players- Codi Group BV, Dreumex B.V., Pluswipes, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, The Hygiene Company, Uniwipe Europe Ltd, The Clorox Company, KCWW, Ecolab, CleanWell, LLC

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Disinfectant Wipes Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Disinfectant Wipes Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are DrDeppe, STERIS, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Codi Group BV, Dreumex B.V., Pluswipes, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, The Hygiene Company, Uniwipe Europe Ltd, The Clorox Company, KCWW, Ecolab, CleanWell, LLC., Seventh Generation Inc., The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, Inc, GOJO Industries, Inc., Stepan Company, Whiteley Corporation, Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Jainam Invamed Private Limited, SC Johnson, PDI, Inc., Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co.,Ltd., SIR SAFETY SYSTEM S.P.A., ASHOK & CO. (PVT.) LTD. (A.C.P.L.), Mor Medics, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ITWProBrands, Schulke & Mary GmbH, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, and BODE Chemie GmbH (A Subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The disinfectant wipes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 12,557.61 million by 2028. The rise in demand for disinfectant wipes in commercial applications such as hospitals, F&B sector, institution and household applications is a major factor which is propelling the growth of the disinfectant wipes market.