Global Disabled Assistive Devices Market Analysis By Type, Top Vendors, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||Ottobock, Cochlear Ltd, Inclusive Technology Ltd, Tobii Dynavox LLC, Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd, GN Hearing, Wintriss Engineering

Disabled assistive devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Sunrise Medical, Sonova, Freedom Scientific, Inc., Demant A/S, Blue Chip Medical, Medical Depot, Inc., Starkey, MED-EL, Permobil, Midline Industries Inc., Nordic Capital, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Ottobock, Cochlear Ltd, Inclusive Technology Ltd, Tobii Dynavox LLC, Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd, GN Hearing, Wintriss Engineering, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and Invacare Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Disabled assistive devices market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the disabled assistive devices market is segmented into living aids, mobility aids devices, medical furniture and bathroom safety equipment. Living aids has further been segmented into hearing aids and reading and vision aids. Mobility aids devices have further been segmented into wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Medical furniture has further been segmented into medical beds, door openers, riser reclining chairs and others. Bathroom safety equipment has further been segmented into shower chairs, commode chairs, ostomy equipment and bars, grips, and rails.

Based on end user, the disabled assistive devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care setting and others.

Disabled assistive devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the disabled assistive devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the disabled assistive devices market owing to the increase in the demand of assistive devices, growing geriatric population and increase in the focus on patient safety by the government in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 owing to the growing healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in this particular region.

